Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT at $150.25

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLVHF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($179.78) to €153.00 ($171.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($195.51) to €171.00 ($192.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($156.18) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

