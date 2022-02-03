Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $30.60

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 715,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $37,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,734 shares of company stock valued at $664,799 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 519,273 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

