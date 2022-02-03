Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,594

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,536.67 ($34.10).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.96) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.67), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($613,328.49). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.13), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,074,519.60).

Shares of LON:ABF traded down GBX 19.75 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,939.75 ($26.08). 684,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,641. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,995.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,972.76. The firm has a market cap of £15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.