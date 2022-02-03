Brokerages Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target at $128.00

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARKAY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($150.56) to €136.00 ($152.81) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARKAY stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.57. 1,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. Arkema has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.09.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

