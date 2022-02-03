Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Alkaline Water stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.