Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,654,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Scientific Games by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 79.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 12,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.93.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

