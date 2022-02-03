Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,654,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Scientific Games by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 79.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SGMS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 12,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.93.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
