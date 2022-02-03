Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

