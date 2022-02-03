Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.09. 1,605,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.67. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

