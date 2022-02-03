Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

