Brokerages Expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of BIRD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $18,398,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

