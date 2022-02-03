Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 156.16%.

In other Saul Centers news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

