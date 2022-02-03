Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $29.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

