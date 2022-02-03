Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will report earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow I-Mab.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.
Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $85.40.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.