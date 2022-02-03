Brokerages Anticipate I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will report earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow I-Mab.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

