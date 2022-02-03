Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.16). GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,389. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

