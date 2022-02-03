Brokerages Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

FRSH stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.