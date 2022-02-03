Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.08. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of CCOI opened at $63.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 108,751 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 412.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.