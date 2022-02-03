Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.56. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

