Brokerages Anticipate Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

ADIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 1,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.