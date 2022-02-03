BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 246 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.