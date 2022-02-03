BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,672 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

