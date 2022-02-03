BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $182.38 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.33.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

