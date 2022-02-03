BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.85 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 71.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Paper by 257.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 10,122.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $47.71 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

