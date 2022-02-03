BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.76 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 55.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 49.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of STE opened at $228.65 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.