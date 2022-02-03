Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BMY opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.
In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
