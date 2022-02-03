Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. Wedbush lowered shares of Brinker International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

