BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 20,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

