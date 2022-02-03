Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE MNRL opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -205.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

