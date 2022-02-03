Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

BRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRFS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 13,558,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,587. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BRF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

