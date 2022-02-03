Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.