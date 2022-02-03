Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

