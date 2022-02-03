Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.