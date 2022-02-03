Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.