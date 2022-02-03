Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 112.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,954 shares of company stock worth $2,531,510. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

