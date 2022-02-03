Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

