bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.40

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

