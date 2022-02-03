BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been given a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.51) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 177.02 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £35.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.89. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.69).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

