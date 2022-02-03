Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stake Increased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of BOX worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $80,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

