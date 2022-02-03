Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 4.4%

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.25. 477,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 230,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowlero stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.