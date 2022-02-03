Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73 to $1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $12.601 billion to $12.839 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.92 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS.

BSX traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $41.91. 164,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,362. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.