Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

BSX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.61. 691,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

