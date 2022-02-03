Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.
BSX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.61. 691,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.