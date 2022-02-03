Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

