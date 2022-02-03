Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective decreased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.39.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.15. 96,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.46.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.