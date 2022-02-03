Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

