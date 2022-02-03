Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.79. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 45,220 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.89.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

