Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 901.88 Average PT from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 886.25 ($11.92).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 770 ($10.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.31) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.57) to GBX 835 ($11.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOY traded down GBX 16 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 788 ($10.59). 157,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,800. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 684.45 ($9.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 841.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 872.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

