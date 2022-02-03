B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.53) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.73) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.08) to GBX 685 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.73) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 612.10 ($8.23).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 581.20 ($7.81) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 607.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 589. The company has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($314,600,699.11).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

