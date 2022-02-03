Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.46 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6,639.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

