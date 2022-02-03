Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

