Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amdocs by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 92,696 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 154.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 214,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

