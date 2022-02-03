Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $200.70 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

